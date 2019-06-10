Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX)

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pyxus International, Inc. ("Pyxus" or the "Company") (NYSE:PYX) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Pyxus between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially affected; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) that the Company's accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 8, 2018, the Company disclosed that sales declined approximately 12% year-over-year due to the timing of shipments and the larger crop last year in South America. On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.01, or nearly 28%, to close at $18.26 on November 8, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On November 9, 2018, the SEC announced that the company had settled charges that it had materially misstated financial statements with the Commission from at least 2011 through the second quarter of 2015 due to improper and insufficient accounting, processes, and control activities for inventory, deferred crop costs, and revenue transactions in Africa. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.88, or nearly 16%, to close at $15.38 on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

