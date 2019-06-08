Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) and Encourages Beazer Homes Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) securities between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 5, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beazer Homes' California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Beazer Homes securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

