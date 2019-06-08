Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Pivotal Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). Our investigation concerns whether Pivotal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On June 4, 2019 after the market closed, Pivotal Software's management lowered guidance for its Fiscal 2020 results, "rais[ing] concerns that demand for its product is weakening," according to an article in Forbes. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives downgraded the stock, described the Company's quarterly results as a "train wreck," and questioned the company's management:

"[I]t is clear to us that this management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some 'dark days ahead' for Pivotal (and its investors)," said Ives.

Following this news, Pivotal's share price fell by more than 41%, closing at $10.89 on June 5, 2019.

