Crown Castle to Present at The 2019 Wells Fargo 5G Forum

Globe Newswire  
June 07, 2019 4:15pm
Share:

HOUSTON, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time at the 2019 Wells Fargo 5G Forum. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Crown Castle International Corp. logo

