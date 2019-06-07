SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Stewardship Financial Corporation to Columbia Financial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Stewardship Financial Corporation ("Stewardship" or the "Company") (NASDAQCM: SSFN) stock prior to June 7, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Stewardship Financial Corporation to Columbia Financial, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ:CLBK). Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Stewardship will receive $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship common stock held. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/stewardship-financial-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Stewardship merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Stewardship breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Columbia is underpaying for Stewardship shares, thus unlawfully harming Stewardship shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C.

