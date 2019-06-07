ROCK Networks Wins Top Spot on Ottawa Business Journals List of Fastest Growing Companies

OTTAWA, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCK Networks, a wireless voice and data company, has won the top spot on the Ottawa Business Journal's 2019 fastest growing company list. The award is based on ROCK's exceptional growth over the past 3 years.



ROCK Networks, founded by CEO Joe Hickey, operates in Ottawa. Additional offices under ROCK's division, Nova Communications, are located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. ROCK Networks also has a presence in St. John's, Newfoundland as well as Calgary, Alberta.

"We are honoured to receive this award in the city where I started ROCK Networks. Many companies in this category have gone on to win this award multiple times and that is our goal for ROCK Networks," said Joe Hickey, president and CEO, who went up with his Ottawa team to receive the award at the OBJ award reception at Head Office Ottawa.

Hickey went on to say, "Our Remarkable growth will only continue, especially as we continue to expand our expertise in areas around rural broadband, IoT, Next Gen 911, and 5G."

About ROCK Networks (and Nova Communications, a Division of ROCK Networks)

ROCK Networks, headquartered in the nation's capital, is a wireless solutions company focused on supporting government and corporate clients in the defence and public safety markets. Alongside Nova Communications (a division of ROCK Networks), the largest communications systems integrator in Eastern Canada, ROCK Networks designs, integrates and implements wireless solutions. ROCK Networks also delivers unique customer requirements with a business development focus on international firms looking to enter the Canadian market as well. Rural broadband, IoT, Next Gen 911 and 5G are exciting new areas of growth for us later this year.

