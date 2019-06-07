REMINDER/Media Advisory/Interviews and Photo Opportunities: Arlene Dickinson brings Canada's largest small business contest, TELUS Pitch, to Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the 2019 TELUS Pitch, Canada's largest small business contest, Calgary's own Arlene Dickinson will be joined by Suzanne Trusdale, vice president, Small Business Solutions, TELUS at her business accelerator, District Ventures, for an intimate fireside chat with local entrepreneurs to offer insights and strategies for delivering the best "elevator pitch." Entrepreneurs will then have an opportunity to put their pitch to the test for a chance at $150,000 including cash and prizing.



Small businesses are the backbone of Calgary's economy—accounting for 95% of local businesses. To celebrate and support the hardworking Canadian entrepreneurs who run these companies, TELUS Pitch is bringing its life-sized elevator to town encouraging small business owners a step inside and deliver a live 60-second pitch on how they would use the grand prize of $100,000 cash to grow their small business. Each pitch can be entered into the contest, which runs until June 23. Winners will be announced live at the grande finale event on July 30 in Toronto.

Arlene, who is the lead judge in this year's contest, along with Suzanne and TELUS Small Business Solutions executive Roi Ross, will be available for media interviews and one-on-one conversations with entrepreneurs following the chat.

TELUS Pitch Calgary event details: What: Fireside chat Media interviews and photo opportunities Live 60-second "elevator pitch" opportunity for onsite entrepreneur Who: Arlene Dickinson, lead judge, TELUS Pitch Suzanne Trusdale, vice president, Small Business Solutions, TELUS Roi Ross, vice president, Small Business Solutions, TELUS When: Friday, June 7, 2019 8:30 a.m. Welcome and networking 9:00 a.m. Opening remarks, Roi Ross 9:05 a.m. Fireside chat, Arlene Dickinson and Suzanne Trusdale 9:30 a.m. Photo and interview opportunity 10:00 a.m. Live elevator pitch opportunity (elevator remains open until 2pm) 10:30 a.m. Event concludes Where: District Ventures Accelerator 2540 Kensington Rd NW Calgary, AB

*Interview, photo and filming opportunities will be available onsite. Cameras welcome. Refreshments will be served.

