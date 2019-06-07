Apergy to Participate in the Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation ("Apergy") (NYSE:APY), announced today that Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Galloway, President Drilling Technologies, will attend and meet with investors at the 2019 Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The presentation to be used in the investor meetings will be available on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, prior to the commencement of the meetings under the "Investors – Media Files" tab of our website at http://www.apergy.com.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy's Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-5751