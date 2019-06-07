Glance Technologies Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. ("Glance" or the "Company") (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Zhang as the Company's Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Zhang replaces Angela Griffin in this role.



Gary is a veteran in the software industry both as a senior technical leader and an acknowledged industry high-performance technical leader and manager. Gary has a computer science degree from Tianjin University, one of the top technical universities in China, and has been in the technology industry for 20+ years. Along his career path, Gary has worked in technical leadership positions at many Fortune 500 companies and has been a founding member of several successful software start-ups. Since 2010, Gary has been operating his own Software as a Service ("SaaS") consulting company to help his clients build solid SaaS products, operate profitable SaaS businesses and complete successful digital transformations.

Among his many achievements, Gary was the technical leader in achieving the CRM Solution of the Year in Microsoft Partner Program IMPACT Awards, surpassing dozens of other applicants, and was the second place winner of the CIPS (Canadian Information Processing Society) Application of the Year.

Gary brings extensive technical leadership experience to the Company and will lead our talented and experienced development team to maximize future growth potential.

Angela Griffin will be stepping down from her role as Chief Technology Officer to explore new opportunities. "I have been with Glance from a very early stage and I feel that now is the right time for me to transition and to focus on other priorities," says Ms. Griffin. Angela Griffin's last day will be June 27th, 2019.



"Angela has been with Glance from its inception and we thank her for her incredible work ethic, creativity, passion, and everything that she has done for the Company," says Desmond Griffin. "While she will be missed by the team, she leaves us well-positioned to advance our strategic priorities. We wish her the very best in the next phase of her journey."

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies is the owner of Glance Pay ®, a smartphone application that enables merchants to provide their customers with quick secure payments, innovative ordering capabilities, digital rewards, and better experiences. Glance offers merchants targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging, custom rewards programs, digital receipts, and digital deals.

Desmond Griffin, CEO

