MERGER ALERT – SHOS, TSS, and EE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQCM: SHOS)

Merger Announcement: June 3, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Transform will acquire the outstanding shares of Sears Hometown not owned by ESL Investments, Inc. and its affiliates for a price of $2.25 per share in cash, subject to an upward adjustment in the event a sale of Sears Hometown's Outlet Segment has occurred that satisfies criteria specified in the merger agreement.

To learn more about the SHOS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/sears-hometown-and-outlet-stores-inc

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Merger Announcement: May 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Total System shareholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total System common stock they own.

To learn more about the TSS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/total-system-services-inc

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

Merger Announcement: June 6, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, the shareholders of El Paso will receive $68.25 per share in cash for each share of El Paso they own.

To learn more about the EE investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/el-paso-electric-company

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.