Vishay Intertechnology to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Ma., June 12, 2019

MALVERN, Pa., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced today that Johan Vandoorn, Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Officer and Deputy to the CEO, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. EDT at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.



Vishay will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Vishay's website at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300