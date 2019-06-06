Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Altair to Present at Berenberg Design Software Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 06, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

TROY, Mich., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) Chief Financial Officer Howard Morof will present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference to be held in London, England.

The Altair presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. BST (6:15 am EDT).  A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Investor and Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Altair_RGB_Horizontal_DOT.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga