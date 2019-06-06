Market Overview

DNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Globe Newswire  
June 06, 2019 3:30pm   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: DNBF)?
     
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to June 5, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of DNB Financial Corporation ("DNB Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ CM: DNBF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to merge with S&T Bancorp, Inc. ("S&T Bancorp") (NASDAQ GS: STBA) in a transaction valued at approximately $206 million.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of DNB Financial will receive 1.22 shares of S&T Bancorp common stock for each share of DNB Financial common stock.

If you own common stock of DNB Financial and purchased any shares before June 5, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

