UPDATE: PayByPhone Drives the Future of Parking Innovation at 2019 IPMI Conference & Expo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking solutions, will be exhibiting at the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) Conference & Expo from June 9 to 12 in Anaheim, California. The company will host two speaking sessions, a learning lab and demonstrate its technology at the tradeshow.



IPMI is the largest association of mobility, transportation and parking professionals in the world. The four-day event will host over 3,500 professionals who bring the latest insight into the current and future state of the market.

Andy Gruber, president and global CEO of PayByPhone, will present on the future of mobility and parking technology, joined by Michael Hoffmann, manager at Porsche AG Parking Services, on Tuesday, June 11 at 12 p.m. at 208 A&B.

Additionally, PayByPhone will join Mary Catherine Snyder, parking strategic advisor for the City of Seattle, to discuss how best to drive adoption of new technology with constituents. Their co-presentation will be held at 210 D on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 a.m. The City of Seattle has been a PayByPhone customer since 2013, collaborating in marketing efforts and testing new features to improve curbside management.

Earlier this month, Seattle became the first major North American city to utilize PayByPhone's new Maps feature, allowing customers to identify where to park in advance. This feature will be demonstrated at PayByPhone's booth during the show, booth #813.

"Working with PayByPhone has helped us improve access to downtown and Seattle's neighborhood business districts," said Mike Estey, SDOT's Parking Manager. "Our goal in sharing our experience is to help other cities find smart solutions to challenging parking issues."

Additionally, the PayByPhone team will be hosting an interactive learning lab at Hub 1 on Tuesday, June 11 at 1:45 p.m. The learning lab will focus on connected vehicles and take attendees to the forefront of parking technology, highlighting EV charging, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, data security and V2X communication.

"IPMI has given PayByPhone the platform to showcase how it is transforming the curbside and making improved mobility a reality in cities worldwide," said Gruber. "We look forward to showcasing our innovations and sharing our customers' stories with other forward-thinking parking, transportation and mobility professionals."

PayByPhone will be exhibiting at IPMI in booth #813. For more information on the PayByPhone app, visit paybyphone.com.

