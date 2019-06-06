Gentlemen's Ball Raises Funds in Style to Tackle Human Rights Abuse at Historic Fort Harrison

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 8th, Mr. Christopher King, grandson of Blues Legend B.B. King, and founder of the Gentlemen's Course non-profit, will hold his annual Gentlemen's Ball Against Human Trafficking event in Downtown Clearwater's Fort Harrison Hotel, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat. A survivor of human trafficking will serve as the keynote speaker.



2018 Gentlemen's Ball will be repeated this year to raise funds for human trafficking victims and to educate the community





Youth who have completed the Gentlemen's Course program will be acknowledged with certificates and one student will receive the "2019 Gentleman/Gentlewoman of the Year" award from Mr. King himself for his or her exemplary progress within the program.

The Gentlemen's Course program educates youth on being a gentlemen/lady, grooming, etiquette and their 30 basic human rights, as found in the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Gentlemen's Course partners with the United for Human Rights, (UHR), an international non-profit sponsored by the Church of Scientology, to provide the students of the program educational materials on human rights at no cost.

The event includes a complimentary buffet dinner prepared by the five-star Fort Harrison chefs and a live performance from the Church of Scientology's Flag Band will cap the evening.

Cristian Vargas, Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida said, "Today, human rights abuse runs rampant in society. We partnered with Mr. King and the Gentlemen's Course to educate youth on their basic human rights so that they could in turn become advocates for peace among all of man. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard summated this in what he wrote, ‘Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.'"

For more information on the event, or to get involved with the Gentlemen's Course or Youth for Human Rights, please contact the Human Rights Center in Downtown Clearwater at (727) 467-6960.

About United for Human Rights Florida:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."

