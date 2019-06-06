Mammoth Energy Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, continues to investigate whether Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, "Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Caught Up in Federal Probes". According to the article, the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General is investigating one of Mammoth Energy's subsidiaries in Puerto Rico to determine how the company came to dominate the power restoration efforts there since 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a related criminal investigation.

Following this news, Mammoth Energy's share price dropped more than 45%.

We are investigating the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Mammoth Energy. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Mammoth Energy securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=mammoth .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

