OneShield Software Expands Global Operations and Attracts Top Talent

Marlborough, MA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com) is pleased to announce its office expansion earmarking the fifth global location for the company.

Located on the southwestern coast of India with a population of 1.459 million residents, Goa has the highest GDP per capita among all Indian states and is ranked among the top regions for infrastructure and quality of life. Well-known for its tourist industry, Goa also has a thriving and diverse economy that includes some of the country's finest engineering schools.



Recently, OneShield has been privileged to see a rapid expansion of its client base and, in turn, recognized the need to continue to grow its software development and quality assurance bench strength with top programming and software engineering talent.



Top Recruits Already Secured

In April 2019, OneShield completed an extensive campus recruitment campaign at two of Goa's premier colleges — Padre Conceicao College of Engineering (PCCE) in Verna, Goa and Goa Engineering College (GEC) in Ponda, Goa. Over a dozen graduates were offered positions and will be joining the new Goa office in the business hub of Panjim in July.

"The students hired by OneShield are amongst the brightest in their batch and they're excited to join OneShield's Goa office," says Dr. Niyan Marchon, PCCE's Head of Training and Placement at Padre Conceição College of Engineering (PCCE). "We look forward to fostering a strong Industry-academia relationship with OneShield in the years ahead."

That sentiment is echoed by Dr. Manoj S. Choukuse, Faculty-in-charge of Placement at Goa College of Engineering in Ponda: "This is a great opportunity for not only our students but also for OneShield Software to be able to access exceptionally talented graduates with training in the latest technologies."

"We are excited to welcome our newest team members and look forward to rapidly scaling up our delivery capacity to the benefit of our clients around the world," says Vivek Gujral, OneShield's Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

"To ensure a smooth and rapid expansion of our development and quality assurance teams, we are relocating and rotating some of our top engineers from our Gurgaon, India office to train, mentor and manage these young graduates," adds Mr. Gujral, "Our long-term strategy is to continue to attract top talent from leading schools to make certain our solutions and innovations meet the high expectations of our growing and diverse client base."

About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.

With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets.

To learn more, visit OneShield.com.

