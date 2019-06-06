6/6/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60.25 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2019, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on July 10, 2019.



Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $9.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2018.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

908.559.3063

eric.wilkens@verizon.com