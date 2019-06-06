Boston TechJam & Spotify Partner to Bring Live Music to Innovation Block Party

BOSTON, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston TechJam , an event that combines a tech block party, innovation showcase and live music to connect the technology community's contributors, has released its 2019 entertainment lineup. Over 8,000 Boston TechJam attendees, ages 18+, will gather at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, June 13 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. to celebrate Boston as a thriving hub where tech businesses can start and grow.



For the second consecutive year, Spotify is Boston TechJam's official music sponsor. Boston TechJam is proud to announce Timeflies – the immensely popular duo with Boston roots – as the event headliner, with seven local bands taking the stage throughout the night. Attendees will enjoy an evening of music, immersive experiences from local companies and networking opportunities with Boston's best – all while imbibing and relaxing in a lively environment. New England favorites Jack's Abby and Nauti Seltzer will be on-site with refreshing beverage options, while numerous food trucks serve up delicious bites.

"It's such an honor to continue to connect Greater Boston's entrepreneurs, startups, creators, artists and established tech companies in a celebration of pushing boundaries and discovering what's new," said Tom Hopcroft, president and CEO of MassTLC. "We are so thankful to our sponsors, partners and the innovation community in Boston – in addition to the thousands of attendees each year who make the event what it is with their spirit and enthusiasm."



"For anyone who hasn't experienced it in the past, I can honestly say that Boston TechJam is a networking event unlike anything else," said Christine Nolan, co-founder of Boston TechJam. "It goes beyond the traditional to create a true block party vibe mixed with a reunion and a great place to meet new connections. It's about having fun, collaborating and creating the next great thing in the Boston tech sphere."

This year's entertainment line-up includes:

Live Music at the Spotify Music Stage – Award-winning local company bands will kick things off at 4:00 p.m. with Our Summer Goldfish, Wired Up, Telelectrix, Dinnerbell Band, Jalopy, The Bolders and The Lights Out, followed by headliner Timeflies at 8:15 p.m.

– Award-winning local company bands will kick things off at 4:00 p.m. with Our Summer Goldfish, Wired Up, Telelectrix, Dinnerbell Band, Jalopy, The Bolders and The Lights Out, followed by headliner Timeflies at 8:15 p.m. Verizon Fios Connected Home – For the first time, the #FiosConnectedHome will be making a stop at Boston TechJam. The home is an interactive experience that uses projection-mapping technology to transform its space from kitchen to home office to a living room – all courtesy of visual effects.

For the first time, the #FiosConnectedHome will be making a stop at Boston TechJam. The home is an interactive experience that uses projection-mapping technology to transform its space from kitchen to home office to a living room – all courtesy of visual effects. Talent Retriever's Mechanical Unicorn – Experience the whimsy unicorn trend like never before atop a mechanical unicorn at this year's TechJam.

Experience the whimsy unicorn trend like never before atop a mechanical unicorn at this year's TechJam. Bingo, BTJ Style – The classic game gets even better with epic prizes at stake – including a $250 flight credit (courtesy of Hopper), a pair of Red Sox tickets (courtesy of Markley) and more.

The classic game gets even better with epic prizes at stake – including a $250 flight credit (courtesy of Hopper), a pair of Red Sox tickets (courtesy of Markley) and more. Games and Exhibits from Over 110 Local Companies – While the bands are rocking, entrepreneurs, startups, established tech companies, venture capitalists, non-profit groups and students will be checking out local innovations and enjoying fun, festival-style activities, games and challenges.

– While the bands are rocking, entrepreneurs, startups, established tech companies, venture capitalists, non-profit groups and students will be checking out local innovations and enjoying fun, festival-style activities, games and challenges. Food & Libations – Throughout the evening, attendees can sip on their favorites from Jack's Abby, including Blood Orange Wheat, House Lager and Hoponious Union, and Nauti Seltzer's Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon hard seltzers. When hunger strikes, they can refuel at a variety of Boston-favorite food trucks, including Roxy's Grilled Cheese, Chicken and Rice Guys, Moyzilla, Revelry and more.

This event would not be possible without this year's underwriting sponsors Capital One, Hopper, Kronos Incorporated, Markley, MassMutual, MathWorks, Northeastern University, PTC Inc., The Predictive Index, Spotify, WordStream and Workhuman.

About Boston TechJam

Boston TechJam is a showcase and accelerator for new ideas and world-class innovations coming out of the Boston region. The event brings together early stage companies, entrepreneurs, students, established enterprises, venture capitalists and artists to celebrate the region's technology, entrepreneurship and culture. Equal parts idea exchange and celebration, Boston TechJam is an unconventional meeting ground for local innovators, visionaries and up-and-comers. The 18+ event will take place June 13, 2019 on Boston City Hall Plaza.

Boston TechJam is supported by Capital One, Hopper, Kronos Incorporated, Markley, MassMutual, MathWorks, Northeastern University, PTC Inc., The Predictive Index, Spotify, WordStream and Workhuman. Founding collaborators include Arxan Technologies, MassTLC, East Coast Catalyst, Pretty Instant and SHIFT Communications.