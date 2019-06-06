Thousands Of Professionals Gather Online For #AgileCon2019, An IIL Online Conference

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 6th, 2019, IIL's Agile & Scrum Online Conference opens its virtual doors as a countless number of professionals from across the globe tune in from their homes and workplaces to deepen their knowledge about the agile way of working.



It is no wonder that this Agile & Scrum Online Conference is so popular. It has been proven that companies who adopted an agile mindset, enabled their business agility and are using agile practices are seeing improved business results and customer satisfaction. Simultaneously, however, so much has been said and written about the concept of agile, that its meaning has gotten overcomplicated and ambiguous.

Thankfully, many of the presenters at the event, such as Sally Elatta, Matt LeMay and Steve Denning are established names in the agile community who are not only able to enlighten their audience with new insights that allow them to improve their business agility, but can also explain agile in clear and comprehensive terms.

Check out the full line-up of speakers in this video here .

Time and time again, IIL's Online Conferences are festive occasions, with Live Q & A sessions, networking opportunities, two free online courses on agile valued at $1400 (Agile Practices for All Projects, Virtual Agile Teams), the ability to earn 30 SEUs and 30 PDUs and tons of free content. This event will be no different. As said by a past attendee:

"This is one of the best online conferences I have attended. Excellent presentations by Business Leaders in Agile practice. I learned more in these online sessions to sharpen my Agile skill sets. Thanks to IIL for bringing these presentations from the best of the best Agile minds."

Those who will not be able to attend on June 6th are still able to access all content on-demand through September 8th, 2019. This is just one more reason that makes this an event you do not want to miss. And with a price so affordable, you don't have to! Read more about the conference and get registered here .

