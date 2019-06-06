OLAH Healthcare Technology welcomes Wayne Trochmann as Vice President of Sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Trochmann has been recently named Vice President of Sales for OLAH Healthcare Technology. Trochmann will focus on evolving the go-to-market strategy to grow revenue and profitability. With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare information technology, Trochmann joins OLAH's leadership team after 15 years at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. in Atlanta, GA.



"Wayne is a timely and natural addition to our team at OLAH," said Gregory Miller, CEO of OLAH. "His expertise will propel the vision of OLAH Healthcare Technology in its work to provide enterprise system retirement and archival solutions to clients across the U.S."





OLAH is a market leader in providing solutions for retiring legacy clinical and financial systems. Serving more than 350 healthcare organizations across the country, OLAH minimizes application maintenance expenses and reduces risks of data mismanagement and HIPAA violations.

The OLAH EAS™ (Enterprise Archiving Solution) is a new and better approach to traditional archiving. OLAH EAS allows organizations to retire and archive systems with less time, costs and resources, and provides flexibility to manage this process and meet organizational objectives, timeline, and budget. OLAH EAS™ also enables providers to leverage years of valuable healthcare data to optimize insights for benchmarking, research, business planning and more.

Trochmann brings strong and impressive industry experience, most recently serving in various executive, client services and technical consulting roles at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, since 2005. Previously, he worked in various clinical and technical roles at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

"I look forward to working with OLAH's team of experts," said Trochmann, "OLAH's solutions for securing and protecting legacy data for client organizations enable healthcare organizations to focus on future critical IT and technology investments."

Trochmann earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management at the University of Maryland University College in College Park, MD.

About OLAH Healthcare Technology

OLAH Healthcare Technology provides solutions to secure and preserve legacy clinical and financial data for more than 350 healthcare organizations across the country. OLAH has enjoyed market leadership in retiring and archiving healthcare IT systems for over 15 years.

The OLAH EAS™ (Enterprise Archiving Solution) is a new and better approach to archiving. OLAH EAS allows organizations to retire and archive systems with less time, costs and resources. It also provides flexibility to manage the process and meet organizational objectives, timeline and budget. OLAH EAS enables providers to leverage years of valuable healthcare data and optimize insights for benchmarking, research, business planning and more.

OLAH is making healthcare archiving affordable, faster and more secure. To learn more, visit olahht.com.

Contact: Amy Johnson

VP of Marketing

(614) 676-0602

ajohnson@olahht.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cdc0d95-1214-4e86-af2f-77797b6ddd5f