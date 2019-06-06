EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS), and International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) (OTC:ISCB) in connection with the sale of these companies. On behalf of the shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

The investigation concerns whether El Paso and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of El Paso to the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. To learn more about the El Paso merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: El Paso Merger .

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

The investigation concerns whether Total and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Total to Global Payments Inc. To learn more about the Total merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Total Merger .

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) (OTC:ISCB)

The investigation concerns whether International Speedway and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of International Speedway to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. To learn more about the International Speedway merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: International Speedway Merger .

