Hill International, Inc. to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th in Boston

PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts. Hill's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 EDT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com . For more information on Hill, please visit the investor relations section of the company's website: https://hillinternationalinc.gcs-web.com/ .



"The IDEAS conference gives us an opportunity to tell Hill's story, and we think it's a good story," said Mr. Weintraub. "Hill is growing, profitable, and winning work around the world. A perfect storm of events hit our company in 2018, but we've already turned the corner in 2019. During our presentation we'll dive into the details as to how we made this happen, and how we're going to maintain our momentum going forward."

Mr. Ghali concurred. "Hill's entire business is founded on helping our clients manage their construction programs and projects. We do this by protecting them from the many risks inherent in the construction process itself, by committing talented, best-in-class industry professionals, and by leveraging our decades of success on mega-projects of all types, in all markets. Now that we are re-focused on this core business, profitability and revenue are again rising for Hill, and doing so sustainably."

Mr. Weintraub's and Mr. Ghali's presentation will focus on Hill's recent history, the strength of the company's fundamentals, and the outlook for its regions and markets for 2019 and beyond.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago, and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, (817) 778 -8424, jnoyons@threepa.com .

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

Hill International, Inc.

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, 17th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

Hill International, Inc.

Todd Weintraub

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(215) 309-7951

toddweintraub@hillintl.com



InvestorCom

John Glenn Grau

President

(203) 295-7841

jgrau@investor-com.com

(HIL-G)