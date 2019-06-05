Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investors (HSDT)

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Helius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSDT ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") declined the Company's request for De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Company's Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.

On this news, shares of Helius fell nearly 66% on April 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

