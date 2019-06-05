U.S. Senate Unites to Affirm Women's Voting Rights

Washington, DC, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

During one of the most divisive seasons in political history, U.S. senators united to reaffirm the 19th Amendment. On Tuesday, one hundred years to the date from the original vote, senators passed S. Res. 212 honoring women's voting rights. Senators also made floor speeches wearing yellow roses, the historic symbol for women's suffrage. Suffrage supporters in the Tennessee Legislature wore yellow roses when they became the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment. Passage in the U.S. Senate on June 4, 1919 was the final hurdle before the race to ratification began.

Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission Chairwoman Kay Coles James, President of The Heritage Foundation and Vice Chairwoman Senator Barbara Mikulski (Ret.) attend the exhibition opening Shall Not Be Denied: Women Fight for the Vote at the Library of Congress.



U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) wears a yellow rose to honor 100 years of women's voting rights. Members of the Tennessee Legislature who supported suffrage wore yellow roses when they became the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment.









The ideologically diverse 14-member commission includes Chairwoman Kay Coles James, President of the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation and longtime Democratic Senator Barbara Mikulski (Ret.). Former two-term lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, Rebecca Kleefisch, serves as executive director of the commission.

"The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission brings together 14 commissioners from wildly unique backgrounds to lead the way for the nation to stand united in affirming women's rights," said Kleefisch. "We will spend the next year and a half honoring the bravery and determination of the men and women who would not back down until women had the freedom to vote."

WomensVote100.org is the official website for the federal commission. The site features toolkits for centennial planning across states and communities, educational tools and videos, pictures and profiles of suffragists and 19th Amendment information.

Times Have Changed

As both major political parties battle for the women's vote, the long-fought struggle for women to gain access to the ballot box experiences new victories in the 21st century. Suffragists would be pleased to know today women's voting outpaces that of men. In 1872, almost half a century before the 19th Amendment was passed, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president. Today there are six women vying for president. The 116th Congress boasts more women than at any other time in history.

The commission includes 14 dynamic leaders spanning a diverse professional and ideological landscape.

Chairwoman Kay Coles James - President, The Heritage Foundation

Kay Coles James is President of The Heritage Foundation where she has served on the board of trustees for 13 years. Mrs. James' commitment to the principles of free enterprise and individual freedom are evidenced in her career of public service that spans three decades. She has served as director of the Office of Personnel Management, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services and Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University.

Vice Chairwoman Former Senator Barbara Mikulski

Former Senator Barbara Mikulski's political career spans over four decades. She proudly served the people of Maryland in the U.S. Congress for forty years, becoming the longest-serving woman in U.S. Congressional history in the process. Her first elected office was to the City Council of Baltimore in 1971. She then served in the U.S. House of Representatives for a decade prior to her election to the U.S. Senate in 1986, when she became the first Democratic woman elected to the U.S. Senate in her own right.

Jovita Carranza - Treasurer, United States of America

Susan Combs - Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget, U.S. Department of the Interior

Marjorie Dannenfelser - President, Susan B. Anthony List

Heather Higgins - CEO, Independent Women's Voice

Karen Hill - President and CEO, Harriet Tubman Home

Julissa Marenco - Assistant Secretary for Communications and External Affairs, Smithsonian

Nicola Miner - Philanthropist and Professor, College of San Mateo

Cleta Mitchell - Partner, Foley & Lardner LLP

Penny Nance - President, Concerned Women for America

Jennifer Siebel Newsom - Documentary Filmmaker and First Partner of California

Colleen J. Shogan - Assistant Deputy Librarian for Collections and Services Library of Congress

Debra Steidel Wall - Deputy Archivist, The National Archives

Rebecca Kleefisch - Executive Director, Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission





