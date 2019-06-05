The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AAPL, CBL, LTHM and AOS

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 – The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Class Period: August 1, 2017 to January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

During the class period, Apple Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple's pricing power in greater China, one of Apple's most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple's iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company's financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company's flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company's revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

Get additional information about the AAPL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apple-inc-loss-submission-form-2?wire=3



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 to March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2019

The complaint alleges CBL & Associates Properties, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

Get additional information about the CBL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Livent Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) that the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the LTHM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to May 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, A. O. Smith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) A.O. Smith had undisclosed business connections and entanglements with UTP through which it funneled up to 75% of its China product sales; (b) A.O. Smith had used UTP to engage in channel stuffing by artificially inflating inventories purportedly sold through distributors that were not based on consumer demand, thereby approximately doubling the normal level of inventory at such distributors; (c) A.O. Smith had used its UTP relationship to artificially inflate the sales figures it reported to investors by as much as 8% and to conceal worsening sales trends that the Company was experiencing in China; (d) A.O. Smith's sales growth had been primarily in lower margin products as its higher priced products were being undercut by competition in "second-tier" Chinese cities, causing the Company to experience significant margin pressures; (e) A.O. Smith had increased its cash reserves in China to over $530 million in furtherance of its channel stuffing and sales manipulation scheme, encumbering the Company's ability to repatriate the cash or use it for capital expenditures; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, A.O. Smith's business, operations, and prospects were significantly worse than publicly represented and the Company was poised for sales and earnings declines in China, its most important international market.

Get additional information about the AOS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/a-o-smith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.