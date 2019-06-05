Encore Capital Group to Present and Meet with Investors at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that members of the Company's management team will be meeting with investors at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 6, 2019. In addition, the Company will be making a presentation at the conference on the same day at 4:00pm Central time. A live webcast and a copy of the presentation will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website.



