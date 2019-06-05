NetNumber Named Finalist for Best Network Security Technology Award at 5G World Summit

Lowell, MA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NetNumber announced today that its All-G TITAN platform has been selected as a finalist for the Best Network Security Technology award by the organizers of the 5G World Summit being held in London, June 11-13. The NetNumber TITAN platform uniquely delivers centralized provisioning and management combined with a powerful, distributed execution architecture that enables all service processing and comprehensive security and fraud protection to happen at the optimal location in an operator's network. TITAN is transforming how operators deliver new services to their customers while significantly simplifying the network core, reducing operating costs, and transforming their networks to 5G.





"5G is a critical enabler for the next steps in the digital transformation processes," said Steve Legge, Chief Operations Officer for NetNumber. "The necessary network transformation and modernization to 5G has revealed a proliferation of concerns regarding security, fraud and privacy and which if left unchecked, could lead to significant problems including legal and financial penalties for communication service providers."

"The selection of TITAN is a validation of the work and leadership around security and fraud protection that we have shown over the last several years. It is in line with our strategy of adhering to the mandates of operators, industry associations like the GSMA Fraud and Security working group, and governmental agencies such as the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) in support of the STIR/SHAKEN framework," said Pieter Veenstra, NetNumber Senior Manager for Product Development, Security and Routing. "We are pleased to be honored by the industry at this event for the second year in a row, and for our work in delivering robust, industry leading security solutions to market."

NetNumber executives Mr. Legge and Mr. Veenstra will be speaking and exhibiting at 5G World Summit, June 11-13, 2019 at ExCel, London. To meet with either executive, please contact kgibbons@netnumber.com.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry's first All-G signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions secure networks against current/emerging threats.

Jim Gayton NetNumber +978-609-7726 jgayton@netnumber.com