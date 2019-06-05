"After the Smoke Clears" Brings Hope to Community on the Heels of Mental Health Awareness Month

CALABASAS, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calabasas Behavioral Health, a leading mental health service provider in Southern California, announced today that they are lending their time and expertise, in partnership with BrainsWay, the global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, to host "After the Smoke Clears." The first of its kind event, free and open to the public, is designed to provide the local community with self-help tools, resources and support as they continue to recover from the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting and the Woolsey and Hill fires.

"After the Smoke Clears" will take place on June 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA 91302. The event features hands-on workshops, food, and entertainment.

"Following the positive response to a small office event and knowing that all of the other assistance provided by state organizations would end, we felt that there was a major need for education and awareness around the many tools that can provide hope for those suffering from mental illness, especially following the traumatic events in recent months," said Dr. Mindy Werner-Crohn of Calabasas Behavioral Health. The community leaders and professionals are excited to help anyone in need with a robust schedule full of education, inspiration, support and entertainment. There will be an open mic portion of the evening, enabling attendees to share their survival stories.

After the Smoke Clears will also include a presentation about certified pet therapy teams and professional service dogs, emotional support animals from Michael Smith, who is a member of the alliance of therapy dogs. He will demonstrate how they are trained to recognize post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other disorders.

The event will feature a full schedule of hands-on workshops to develop healing mechanisms in coping with PTSD, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). People who have suffered from mental illness will share their experiences and group therapy will be available for trauma survivors. The evening will close off with entertainment by Top 5 American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid, actor and singer Joey Gian and 13-year-old singer and songwriter Cloe Wilder, who leads a mental health platform for young people. Patients who have utilized techniques and state-of-the-art treatments, as well as leading mental health professionals and thought leaders, will be available for discussions and demonstrations with attendees and interviews with media.

For the complete schedule and to register for the event, visit https://afterthesmokeclears.org/.

About Calabasas Behavioral Health

Calabasas Behavioral Health is committed to providing the best in behavioral health care for the entire family. They treat children, teens and adults, while also utilizing individual, couples and family therapy. The team strives to offer the best care, using a comprehensive biopsychosocial to diagnosing and treating mental health problems, with highly skilled experts in psychopharmacology and psychotherapy. Calabasas Behavioral Health is one of the few providers of OCD treatment, child psychiatry, ADHD management and sports psychiatry in southern California.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ:BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company's device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

