Iccrea Banking Group Selects Appian's Low-Code Platform to Digitize and Automate Key Processes

MILAN, Italy, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced today that the newly formed Iccrea Banking Group, created from a merger of hundreds of small Italian Cooperative Credit Banks (BCCs), has chosen the Appian low-code platform to digitize and automate key banking processes. The Group will focus its Appian development around enhancing customer support, accelerating service delivery, and reducing the complexity and manual burden associated with regulatory compliance.



The Iccrea Banking Group provides products and services to a network of 142 banks throughout Italy. This new conglomerate is the fourth-largest Italian banking group by assets under management, with roots back to the 1800s as the first local bank in the country. Collectively, Iccrea and the BCCs within the group, has 4.2 million customers and approximately 2650 branches in more than 1700 Italian municipalities.

"Our vision consists of creating an architectural layer for modernizing and automating our core banking processes," said Cristiano Pietrosanti, Head of Organization and Projects at Iccrea. "Appian's low-code platform allows us to measure key processes for performance and efficiency, which enables continuous improvement. The ultimate objectives of our digital transformation with Appian are to enhance service quality, gain greater speed in operations, and set ourselves apart from the rest of the industry by delivering exceptional customer experiences across any platform."

Iccrea plans to rollout numerous banking applications on Appian, ranging from Accounts Payable approval, Fraud Management, and IT Support for its member banks, to New Product Introduction, and management of banking, financial and retail insurance products in compliance with the European Product Oversight Governance (POG) regulation.

To accelerate the automation and digital transformation of key processes, Iccrea has defined and implemented a new team to improve the interaction between Business and IT departments. The new "Continuous Improvement and Innovation" team utilizes Lean Six Sigma methodologies and Intelligent Automation technologies to accelerate creation of these applications to meet business and compliance needs. The goal is to enable fast and continuous process improvement by monitoring key performance indicators, and more-effectively reengineering how services are delivered.

"To keep up with customer expectations for greater personalization and digital experience, banks are modernizing their information systems with technologies that allow rapid deployment of new consumer and mobile-friendly applications," said Silvia Fossati, Managing Director of Southern Europe for Appian. "We are excited to help Iccrea Banking Group deliver great new products, services, and experiences to their members using modern banking technologies."

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

About Iccrea Banking Group

Since March 4th, 2018, the Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group has been a reality: the 142 Iccrea Banca and the companies directly and indirectly controlled by Iccrea have created the first fully-owned Italian Banking Group and the largest cooperative banking Group in Italy. As of 31st, December 2018, the Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group already had more than 4 million customers, over 2,600 branches in 1,745 Italian municipalities with approximately 150.2 billion Euro in assets and 11.3 billion Euro in owned funds. These dimensions place Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group among the top 4 Italian banking groups.

Press Contacts

Appian

Cindy Cheng

Sr. Director of Marketing Communications, Appian

pr.emea@appian.com