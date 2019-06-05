Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) and Encourages Care.com Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).



Click here to participate in the action.

On April 3, 2019, a complaint was filed alleging that between March 27, 2015 and April 1, 2019, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

If you are a long term stockholder of Care.com, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Care.com, please go to https://bespc.com/care/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.