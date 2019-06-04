Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 11.7% for the Month of May

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE:PAC, BMV:GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of May 2019, compared to traffic figures for May 2018.



During May 2019, total terminal passengers increased by 11.7% at the Company's 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 12.3%, while international passenger traffic increased by 10.6%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport May-18 May-19 Change Jan-May 18 Jan-May 19 Change Guadalajara 868.2 922.0 6.2% 4,092.8 4,205.5 2.8% Tijuana* 467.4 530.8 13.6% 2,244.9 2,399.3 6.9% Puerto Vallarta 136.0 157.8 16.0% 609.7 660.6 8.4% Los Cabos 141.3 160.8 13.9% 664.1 717.5 8.0% Montego Bay 0.7 0.9 24.7% 3.3 3.5 3.9% Guanajuato 133.7 185.6 38.8% 615.9 818.0 32.8% Hermosillo 149.3 164.9 10.5% 695.1 705.8 1.5% Mexicali 90.7 106.3 17.2% 448.3 473.5 5.6% La Paz 74.5 84.0 12.7% 360.4 379.4 5.3% Morelia 28.3 39.2 38.5% 143.6 185.8 29.4% Aguascalientes 59.4 59.5 0.2% 275.0 257.7 -6.3% Los Mochis 27.5 33.8 22.6% 138.7 155.4 12.0% Manzanillo 7.7 8.8 14.5% 38.7 41.0 6.0% Total 2,184.7 2,454.3 12.3% 10,330.6 11,003.1 6.5%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport May-18 May-19 Change Jan-May 18 Jan-May 19 Change Guadalajara 334.9 368.3 10.0% 1,625.9 1,696.0 4.3% Tijuana* 174.2 234.7 34.7% 874.8 1,131.5 29.4% Puerto Vallarta 192.8 204.5 6.1% 1,714.7 1,771.2 3.3% Los Cabos 279.5 299.9 7.3% 1,630.0 1,702.0 4.4% Montego Bay 349.4 365.2 4.5% 1,932.4 2,125.3 10.0% Guanajuato 53.2 56.3 5.8% 287.8 285.3 -0.9% Hermosillo 6.1 5.6 -7.9% 29.9 28.2 -5.5% Mexicali 0.5 0.6 20.1% 2.3 2.6 15.5% La Paz 1.0 1.1 10.1% 4.9 5.7 15.3% Morelia 29.6 34.7 17.5% 148.1 169.6 14.5% Aguascalientes 16.4 18.2 11.1% 75.4 79.6 5.6% Los Mochis 0.5 0.6 4.6% 2.7 2.8 5.1% Manzanillo 2.5 3.6 43.1% 51.2 49.0 -4.4% Total 1,440.5 1,593.3 10.6% 8,380.1 9,048.9 8.0%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport May-18 May-19 Change Jan-May 18 Jan-May 19 Change Guadalajara 1,203.1 1,290.2 7.2% 5,718.7 5,901.5 3.2% Tijuana* 641.6 765.6 19.3% 3,119.7 3,530.8 13.2% Puerto Vallarta 328.8 362.2 10.2% 2,324.4 2,431.8 4.6% Los Cabos 420.7 460.8 9.5% 2,294.1 2,419.5 5.5% Montego Bay 350.0 366.1 4.6% 1,935.8 2,128.8 10.0% Guanajuato 187.0 241.9 29.4% 903.7 1,103.3 22.1% Hermosillo 155.3 170.5 9.8% 725.0 734.1 1.2% Mexicali 91.3 107.0 17.2% 450.6 476.1 5.7% La Paz 75.5 85.1 12.7% 365.4 385.1 5.4% Morelia 57.9 73.9 27.8% 291.8 355.4 21.8% Aguascalientes 75.8 77.7 2.6% 350.4 337.4 -3.7% Los Mochis 28.1 34.3 22.3% 141.4 158.2 11.9% Manzanillo 10.2 12.3 21.5% 89.9 90.0 0.1% Total 3,625.2 4,047.7 11.7% 18,710.8 20,052.0 7.2%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users:

May-18 May-19 Change Jan-May 18 Jan-May 19 Change CBX Users 167.3 230.6 37.8% 841.4 1,112.6 32.2%

Highlights for the Period:



Seats and Load Factors: In May 2019, GAP registered a 5.9% increase in the number of seats available compared to May 2018; while load factors for the month increased by 4.5 percentage points, from 82.0% in May 2018 to 86.5% in May 2019.



— Puerto Vallarta to Chicago O'Hare: Volaris

— Montego Bay to Manchester: Thomas Cook

— Montego Bay to Dallas-Fort Worth: Sun Country

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. Subject to certain conditions precedent, GAP expects to take control of the operation of the Kingston airport in the last quarter of 2019.

