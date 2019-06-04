PDOB, CRAY and CY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Presidio Bank (OTC PINK: PDOB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio's agreement to merge with Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HTBK ). Shareholders of Presidio will receive 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Presidio. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-bank .

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CRAY ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cray's agreement to be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company for $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cray-inc .

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ GS: CY ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cypress's agreement to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG for $23.85 in cash for each share of Cypress. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cypress-semiconductor-corporation .

