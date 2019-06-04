Market Overview

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference on June 5 2019

Globe Newswire  
June 04, 2019 5:15pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products, announced today that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu will present at the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The event will be available live and in replay via webcast on the investor relations section of Virtu's website at http://ir.virtu.com/.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.  Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities.  In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Andrew Smith
Virtu Financial, Inc.
(212) 418-0195
investor_relations@virtu.com

Media Relations
media@virtu.com

