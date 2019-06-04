Ogero trials Nokia Fixed Access Network Slicing virtualization solution to enhance its wholesale capabilities

Nokia solution enables Ogero to securely partition its fiber network into several autonomous slices that can be independently run by other service providers

June 4, 2019

Beirut, Lebanon - Nokia announces that Ogero, Lebanon's fixed network services provider and engine for the Ministry of Telecommunication, is among the first operators globally to commercially trial its Fixed Access Network Slicing (FANS). The solution helps to solve the long-lasting challenge of fixed infrastructure sharing and enables Ogero to create several discrete network slices over its existing Fiber-to-the-home network in a fully programmable way. Once deployed, Ogero will be able to provide customers with a virtual slice that looks, feels and operates just like a physical network. The solution leverages Nokia's market leading software-defined access portfolio with its cloud-native software platform Altiplano and SDN programmable Lightspan FX OLTs.

Ogero provides all the telecom network infrastructure in Lebanon covering more than 12,000 KM of laid fiber optics cables reaching over one million subscribers. The trial demonstrates how Ogero can use slicing to maximize the usage of its fiber access infrastructure and provide a virtual portion to Mobile Operators, Data Service Providers (DSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) challenged with building their own networks. The solution ensures fair competition and facilitates equal opportunities in the market. With Nokia's FANS solution, Ogero can give a slice of its fixed access network to a virtual network operator (VNO) along with full control and autonomy of the portion allocated to them. The VNOs will also be able to establish individual performance metrics for the network and services they deliver to customers

Network slicing will change the competitive landscape in Lebanon by unleashing new FTTH business opportunities for the private sector and enabling service providers to compete for subscriber value. No longer locked into a single provider, end users will be able to choose the broadband provider that can deliver the best ultra-broadband service to meet their needs.

Imad Kreidieh, Chairman and CEO of Ogero said: "As a pioneer in this field, Nokia was one of the only vendors capable of providing Ogero with a mature and secure software-defined access solution that could effectively meet our unique requirements and timelines. The successful trial demonstrated the power of their solution and its ability to create several virtual autonomous slices that we can offer to customers. With Nokia's solution, we'll be able to better monetize our existing network investments and give customers a platform that allows them to develop new strategies and create service offerings that benefit their end-users"

Sandra Motley, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "Virtual network slicing will become an important part of the fixed access industry going forward. Network slicing gives service providers the right capabilities to innovate while unlocking the full business potential of fiber-to-the-home markets. Software-defined access networks will play a key role in revolutionizing conventional network infrastructure management models; helping to simplify operations and deliver better, lower cost services than previously possible."

Nokia was actively involved in the work that led to the publication of the TR-370 standard on Fixed Access Network Sharing (FANS) by the Broadband Forum and was involved in the specification of the YANG modules that are used to achieve FANS. The open framework is based on standardized approaches that help to keep rules, lead times and integration efforts to a minimum -- a key piece to the foundation needed to build next-generation open access networks.

