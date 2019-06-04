Flexera Acquires RISC Networks: Breakthrough Cloud Migration Analytics Platform Accelerates Digital Transformation for Enterprises

ITASCA, Ill., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the software company that helps organizations realize technology's power to accelerate their business, today announces it has acquired RISC Networks. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, RISC Networks' groundbreaking SaaS-based analytics platform helps companies speed their migration to the cloud.



Adding a cloud readiness dimension to the Flexera portfolio

"Our Cloud Management Platform optimizes cloud usage for our customers, and is well regarded by key industry analysts, including Gartner and Forrester," noted Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. "But we're always seeking to strengthen our capabilities in cloud migration—an area that's becoming more of a focus for IT executives and analysts."

"With our acquisition of RISC Networks," Ryan continued, "we can help our customers even earlier in their journey to the cloud. We can now help them assess, prioritize and price which on-premise workloads they should migrate to the cloud."

RISC Networks' primary products— Foundation and CloudScape —help fast-growing companies like CapGemini, IBM, Turner Broadcasting, Viacom and Eastman Chemical more effectively move from on-premise to the cloud by:

fully discovering all of a company's IT infrastructure

automatically organizing the information into the relevant business services that are essential to the enterprise

evaluating, prioritizing and costing the applications to be moved to the cloud

More comprehensive and actionable IT insights

RISC Networks' innovative platform extends Flexera's ability to deliver IT insights and spend optimization. The patented technology adds an essential business service view to existing visibility into software, hardware and cloud assets.

"This acquisition enables us to help our customers chart the most efficient and effective path to the cloud, avoiding costly missteps that can set back their digital transformation," said Ryan. "It will allow our customers and partners to identify the best route forward. Adding RISC Networks to our portfolio will also help us build stronger relationships with cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which will offer additional benefits when moving our customers to the cloud.

About Flexera

Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company's technology "black hole." From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT's full potential to accelerate their business.

For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com