PwrCor, Inc.'s Disruptive Heat-to-Power Technology now Filed for Patent Protection in Fifty Countries

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PwrCor, Inc. (OTCQB:PWCO), an advanced technology company focusing on clean, renewable energy solutions for the Waste-Heat-to-Power, Geothermal, and Solar Thermal markets, announced today that patents have been filed worldwide to further protect the Company's intellectual property assets.



Filings relate to intellectual property that establishes PwrCor's unique ability to convert ultra-low-grade-heat to useful power. Strengthening the Company's IP protection gives it more flexibility to move forward with its commercialization programs. Currently, the Company is engaged in confidential discussions to initiate customer beta programs in the fuel cell, data center, and geothermal industries.

Tom Telegades, CEO of PwrCor, stated, "The current generation technology that PwrCor incorporates in its heat-to-power solutions is markedly superior from technologies used in the past. This enables PwrCor to expand in markets, such as data centers, which previously were not considered viable for waste-heat-to-power conversion. Furthermore, PwrCor can now convert more power using equivalent amounts of heat making it more thermodynamically efficient than older technologies. The undeveloped market potential is staggering. The intellectual property offered by these international patent filings offer the company a distinct competitive advantage, and greater shareholder value."

PwrCor's technology delivers the ability to reduce the overall cost of energy for power users. Low-grade and ultra-low-grade heat, which up until now could only be discarded and wasted, can be cost-effectively utilized to generate electrical power, providing cost savings and improving bottom line performance.

As noted, PwrCor is currently engaged with leading companies in such industries as fuel cells and reciprocating engines, and on additional project initiatives in geothermal, oil and gas, solar thermal, and data centers, all of which have enormous amounts of wasted ultra-low-grade heat that can now be converted to additional power, contributing to higher profits. Our proprietary technology cost-effectively converts heat to mechanical power or electricity, and represents a breakthrough for those businesses that can now profit from converting wasted heat into electrical power.

About the Technology

PwrCor™ engines use proprietary technology that can cost effectively convert ultra-low-grade heat to usable mechanical or electrical energy, opening up an immense market representing hundreds of gigawatts of potential power production. This is wasted energy that previously could not be economically harnessed as usable power by competing technologies. PwrCor's breakthrough technology can change the profile of how energy is created and consumed in markets around the globe, and can be used in place of or in conjunction with most existing technologies. PwrCor™ is a completely ‘green' technology that uses no fossil fuels, does not operate via combustion, has no emissions, and does not process any working fluids that are flammable, harmful to the environment, or costly to replace. PwrCor™ is scalable, modular, and runs relatively silently, all within a small footprint.

About PwrCor, Inc.

PwrCor, Inc., is an advanced technology company that specializes in renewable energy, offering advanced cleantech solutions for the Waste-Heat-to-Power, Geothermal, and Solar Thermal markets, as well as other applicable markets. PwrCor is also focused on energy infrastructure development projects and delivering cleantech energy solutions to commercial and not-for-profit customers. Please visit www.pwrcor.com for additional information.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, its ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its growth strategy, and its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, Schedule 14A and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov , or without charge from the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

