SIOR elects Devencore's Rob Renaud, Principal & Executive VP as Canada Regional Director

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devencore, a leading, privately owned commercial real estate company with offices across Canada is proud to announce that Rob Renaud, Principal & Executive Vice President, Global Client Solutions has been appointed the designation of Canada Regional Director for the SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® (SIOR).



SIOR elects Devencore's Rob Renaud as Canada Regional Director





With over 23 years of commercial real estate advisory and brokerage experience, Mr. Renaud is an industry veteran who continues to make his mark as a trusted advisor to tier-one clients across a number of industry verticals in the global knowledge economy.

SIOR is the leading global professional office and industrial real estate association. With more than 3,200 members in 686 cities and 36 countries, SIOR represents today's most knowledgeable, experienced, and successful commercial real estate brokerage specialists. "We are extremely proud of Rob's achievement," said Jean Laurin, President and CEO of Devencore. "The recognition of Rob in this important endeavour is a testament of our company's continuing success and emerging leadership position in the Canadian corporate real estate community."

A SIOR member since 2005, Mr. Renaud has served in a variety of leadership capacities over several years, including President, Vice President and Secretary and Treasurer for the Canada Central Chapter and a member of the SIOR Technology Committee. He is also the current Chairman of the SIOR Canada Central Chapter SIOR Broker of the Year Awards. Mr. Renaud was honored with one of these prestigious awards in 2011, that recognizes the superior performance and achievement of a real estate brokerage advisor, based on the size, value and volume of transactions completed in a single calendar year. "I owe much of the success in my career to SIOR and the connections I've made," says Mr. Renaud. "I'm honored to give back to the organization in this capacity."

ABOUT SIOR

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. www.sior.com.

ABOUT DEVENCORE

Founded in 1972, Devencore is one of the largest privately held corporate real estate brokerages and advisory firms in Canada. We offer comprehensive services that are specifically designed to ensure that all real estate decisions are supported by effective real estate strategies and professional execution.

Devencore has offices in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver, as well as affiliated offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Moncton, Halifax, Québec City and Victoria. We assist clients with their U.S. real estate needs through a strategic alliance with US-based Transwestern.

