Yunji Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 20191.



First Quarter 2019 Highlights

GMV 2 in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 93.7% year over year to RMB6.8 billion (US$1.0 billion) from RMB3.5 billion in the same period of 2018.



Total revenues in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 53.2% year over year to RMB3,385.6 million (US$502.8 million) from RMB2,209.7 million in the same period of 2018.



Transacting members 3 in the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, increased by 153.3% year over year to 7.1 million from 2.8 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2018.



in the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, increased by 153.3% year over year to 7.1 million from 2.8 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2018. Cumulative members4 as of March 31, 2019, increased by 22.4% to 9.0 million from 7.4 million as of December 31, 2018.

"Our strong growth in the first quarter of 2019 further validates our business model and demonstrates our successful track record," said Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji. "Our GMV increased by 93.7% year over year during the quarter, mostly driven by the growth of our membership base, implementation of a new marketplace business model, and innovations to our supply chain network. In addition, we enhanced our user value proposition by leveraging our proprietary data and improving our product curation capabilities. All of these efforts should continue to drive future growth."

"Our success in expanding the number of in-demand products on our platform was shown by the 53.2% year-over-over increase in revenues as well as improvements to both income from operations and net income. Additionally, our GMV growth exceeded our revenue growth as many brands increasingly opted into our marketplace business model, which recognizes revenue on a net basis. We also significantly improved our profitability by shifting our product mix towards private label and emerging brand products, both of which have higher margins. Meanwhile, our new marketplace business model has helped to reduce our working capital needs. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our strong cash position and economies of scale to drive profitability," said Mr. Chen Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Yunji.

First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 53.2% to RMB3,385.6 million (US$502.8 million) from RMB2,209.7 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from sales of merchandise, net, which was partially offset by a decrease in revenues from membership program.

Revenues from sales of merchandise, net increased by 60.8% to RMB3,220.2 million (US$478.2 million) from RMB2,002.2 million in the same period of 2018, as the number of orders fulfilled grew from 25.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 to 40.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, while the number of buyers decreased slightly from 7.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 to 7.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.



Revenues from membership program decreased by 21.7% to RMB156.6 million (US$23.3 million) from RMB200.0 million in the same period of 2018, as a result of the Company's business expansion to allow individuals that meet certain requirements to become members without purchasing a membership package.



Other revenues increased by 16.0% to RMB8.8 million (US$1.3 million) from RMB7.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Total costs of revenues increased by 46.3% to RMB2,731.0 million (US$405.6 million), or 80.7% of total revenues, from RMB1,867.1 million, or 84.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2018. Such increase was mainly attributable to the increase in the sales of merchandise.

Total operating expenses were RMB654.4 million (US$97.2 million), compared with RMB420.4 million in the same period of 2018.

Fulfillment expenses increased by 32.6% to RMB270.6 million (US$40.2 million), or 8.0% of total revenues, from RMB204.1 million, or 9.2% of total revenues, in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly attributable to the higher sales volume that resulted in (i) an increase in warehousing and logistics expenses, (ii) an increase in third-party payment transaction fees, and (iii) an increase in personnel costs, caused by an increased number of fulfillment employees. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased mainly due to enhanced logistics and operations efficiency.



Sales and marketing expenses increased by 58.1% to RMB263.2 million (US$39.1 million), or 7.8% of total revenues, from RMB166.5 million, or 7.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2018. This was mainly due to (i) an increase in member management fees, caused by an increased membership base, and (ii) increased brand and business promotional activities.



Technology and content expenses increased by 222.6% to RMB58.7 million (US$8.7 million), or 1.7% of total revenues, from RMB18.2 million, or 0.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2018. This was mainly due to (i) an increase in personnel costs, caused by an increased number of research and development personnel, and (ii) increased costs of servers, caused by higher user traffic.



increased by 222.6% to RMB58.7 million (US$8.7 million), or 1.7% of total revenues, from RMB18.2 million, or 0.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2018. This was mainly due to (i) an increase in personnel costs, caused by an increased number of research and development personnel, and (ii) increased costs of servers, caused by higher user traffic. General and administrative expenses increased by 95.3% to RMB61.9 million (US$9.2 million), or 1.8% of total revenues, from RMB31.7 million, or 1.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2018. This was mainly due to (i) an increase in personnel costs, caused by an increased number of general and administrative employees, and (ii) increased share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB77.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Net income was RMB16.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with net loss of RMB81.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted net income5 was RMB43.1 million (US$6.4 million), compared with adjusted net loss of RMB70.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.95 (US$0.14), compared with RMB0.86 in the same period of 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation". The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,519,146 1,068,873 158,740 Restricted cash 46,100 51,100 7,589 Short-term investments 1,099,394 1,198,487 177,989 Accounts receivable, net 7,436 8,328 1,237 Advance to suppliers 48,516 53,347 7,923 Inventories, net 675,543 587,847 87,302 Amounts due from related parties 377 1,746 259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 410,439 437,259 64,937 Total current assets 3,806,951 3,406,987 505,976 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 36,954 35,444 5,264 Long-term investments 16,999 20,689 3,073 Deferred tax assets 56,640 52,779 7,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net6 — 34,399 5,109 Other non-current assets 1,255 4,509 669 Total non-current assets 111,848 147,820 21,953 Total assets 3,918,799 3,554,807 527,929









YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICITS Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,432,274 1,118,984 166,183 Deferred revenue 546,975 408,847 60,718 Incentive payables to members 421,945 427,990 63,561 Refund payable to members 396,024 395,258 58,700 Member management fees payable 108,384 99,610 14,793 Other payable and accrued liabilities 197,962 225,674 33,515 Amounts due to related parties 11,445 14,044 2,086 Operating lease liabilities - current6 — 13,192 1,959 Total current liabilities 3,115,009 2,703,599 401,515 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities6 — 21,599 3,208 Deferred tax liabilities 197 111 16 Total non-current liabilities 197 21,710 3,224 Total Liabilities 3,115,206 2,725,309 404,739 Mezzanine equity 4,914,048 6,030,035 895,528 Shareholders' deficits Ordinary Shares 36 36 5 Statutory reserve 8,504 8,504 1,263 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,565 37,616 5,586 Accumulated deficits (4,180,922) (5,255,922) (780,563) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' deficits (4,116,817) (5,209,766) (773,709) Non-controlling interests 6,362 9,229 1,371 Total shareholders' deficit (4,110,455) (5,200,537) (772,338) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit 3,918,799 3,554,807 527,929





YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Sales of merchandise, net 2,002,161 3,220,175 478,232 Membership program revenue 200,012 156,615 23,259 Other revenues 7,555 8,765 1,302 Total revenues 2,209,728 3,385,555 502,793 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (1,867,095) (2,731,037) (405,590) Fulfilment (204,069) (270,611) (40,189) Sales and marketing (166,496) (263,181) (39,085) Technology and content (18,189) (58,679) (8,714) General and administrative (31,686) (61,879) (9,190) Total operating cost and expenses (2,287,535) (3,385,387) (502,768) (Loss)/income from operations (77,807) 168 25 Financial income, net 8,001 14,921 2,216 Foreign exchange loss, net (21,756) (5,262) (781) Other income, net 35 10,560 1,568 (Loss)/income before income tax expense, and

equity in income/(loss) of affiliates, net of tax (91,527) 20,387 3,028 Income tax benefit/(expense) 9,789 (2,265) (336) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates, net of tax 86 (1,260) (188) Net (loss)/income (81,652) 16,862 2,504 Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders — (2,117) (314) Net (loss)/income attributable to YUNJI INC. (81,652) 14,745 2,190









YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (899,183) (1,115,988) (165,737) Re-designation to Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares from Initial Ordinary Shareholders' contribution, including beneficial conversion feature (60,796) — — Deemed dividend from preferred shareholders 107 — — Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,041,524) (1,101,243) (163,547) Net (loss)/income (81,652) 16,862 2,504 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (704) (17,949) (2,666) Total comprehensive loss (82,356) (1,087) (162) Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders — (2,117) (314) Total comprehensive loss attributable to YUNJI INC. (82,356) (3,204) (476) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,041,524) (1,101,243) (163,547) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 1,207,108,889 1,154,000,000 1,154,000,000 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.86) (0.95) (0.14) Diluted (0.86) (0.95) (0.14)







YUNJI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in: Technology and content 564 2,940 437 General and administrative 8,918 19,403 2882 Fulfillment 1,272 2,575 382 Sales and marketing 825 1,324 197 Total 11,579 26,242 3,898







YUNJI INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income: Net (loss)/income (81,652) 16,862 2,504 Add: Share-based compensation 11,579 26,242 3,898 Adjusted net (loss)/income (70,073) 43,104 6,402