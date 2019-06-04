Cocoon Medical Appoints Miguel Pardos as Chief Executive Officer

Barcelona, Spain, May. 27, 2019 – Cocoon Medical ("Cocoon"), a leading developer and provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced the appointment of Miguel Pardos as its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately.

Immediately prior to joining Cocoon, Mr. Pardos served as the Vice President Aesthetic APAC at Lumenis based in Hong Kong. Prior to Lumenis, Mr. Pardos was the Executive Vice President International of Cutera Inc. from July 2014 until February 2018. From 2009-2014, he was the Vice President Asia Pacific at Syneron Candela. At Syneron Candela, Mr. Pardos implemented commercial strategies for direct and distribution channel while integrating Candela into Syneron product portfolio. Prior to Syneron Candela Mr. Pardos held a variety of global management positions of increasing responsibility within GE Healthcare from 1999-2007, during his time at GE Healthcare Mr Pardos has held management positions in Spain, Germany, Australia and Singapore.

"We're delighted to welcome Miguel to Cocoon, and are pleased to have been able to attract a seasoned aesthetic medical device industry executive of his caliber to lead Cocoon into its next phase of growth and international expansion," said José Antonio Sánchez, Chairman and Founder of Cocoon Group. " Mr. Pardos brings to Cocoon 20 years of executive leadership where 10 years were of direct experience in the Aesthetic industry with an strong international background, which I believe will contribute greatly to Cocoon's new phase of growth and development".

Mr. Pardos said, "I am honored to be joining Cocoon at this very important moment of growth and international expansion with a healthy product pipeline. Cocoon is a successful and innovative company well positioned to expand its footprint internationally by delivering the best products in the market under the brands Cooltech and Primelase in the categories of body shaping and laser hair removal respectively. As part of the team I look forward to leading the organization to gain global market share through commercial execution and international expansion."

Mr. Pardos holds a BS Engineering by UPC Barcelona and Master Engineering by University Europea Madrid. Mr. Pardos also holds an International EMBA by Instituto de Empresa (Ie).

About Cocoon Medical

Cocoon Medical is an international company headquartered in Barcelona. The company's aim is to offer the highest technology and innovation at the aesthetic medicine field, developing medical and aesthetic equipment in order to satisfy the needs of the most demanding customers.

The continuous effort of each employee of cocoon medical has managed to consolidate its global positioning. Cocoon has developed a wide international penetration supported by more than 66 renowned distributors, in which Cocoon relies to meet the specific needs of each market offering the most appropriate customized solutions to give the best service to customers.

Cocoon Medical is characterized by its important and continuous investment in the development of superior innovations and quality by its own R & D department and factories, the highest quality certifications, and the best service in the sector.