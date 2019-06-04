Tatung Launches IRIS – An AI-Powered Smart Wi-Fi Extender

COLOGNE, Germany, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ANGA COM 2019) -- Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: QTNA), a global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, and Tatung Technology Inc. (TTI), a leader in digital IP set-top box solutions for Tier 1 service providers and the IPTV industry, announced today the launch of IRIS SMC-5550 portable smart Mesh Wi-Fi extender. Based on Quantenna's Spartan architecture, the all-in-one IRIS serves as a Mesh extender, a voice-controlled smart home hub and a Bluetooth speaker. IRIS allows service providers to deliver whole home coverage with superior Wi-Fi performance, while enabling emerging smart home IoT applications.

Tatung IRIS SMC-5500 Voice Wi-Fi Extender





The number of connected devices for smart home applications is growing exponentially driving the demand for higher Wi-Fi bandwidth, connectivity and performance everywhere in the home. A modern smart home is best served with an Artificial Intelligence based Internet of Things (AIoT) solution built on Wi-Fi, such as IRIS. In addition to Wi-Fi, IRIS supports Z-Wave and a state-of-the-art voice command interface, along with a multi-language capable home interface. By adding IRIS to existing home networks, service providers can deliver more value-added smart home services to end users in a very simple manner. IRIS can communicate with existing connected devices in the home network, and control various smart home products while optimizing Wi-Fi coverage at home. Consumers will benefit from all the convenience of controlling smart devices via simple voice command, including streaming video or music, home security, home automation and more.

Key features of IRIS:

Smart Mesh Wi-Fi extender

AIoT voice command hub to Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, AWS/Infrared enabled devices with 12 built-in languages

Wireless whole-home audio system for stereo surround, party mode and announcement mode when multiple IRIS' are used

4 microphone arrays, beamforming, far field recognition and noise cancellation

VoIP soft phone for hands-free calls

Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker with built-in battery (optional)

Easy integration for customized apps

"Wi-Fi is the backbone of the smart home," said Luke Dang, CEO at Tatung Technology, Inc. "With Quantenna's expertise in Wi-Fi, we are proud to introduce IRIS to bring AI smarts into connected homes. As more and more IoT home products come to the market, the AI technology inside IRIS is a game changer and can truly connect everything in a smart home."

"We are excited to work with Tatung to bring this great new AIoT product to market," said David Carroll, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales at Quantenna. "Tatung's IRIS is a remarkable example of an OEM creating a breakthrough smart home network product and adding tremendous value on top of Quantenna's award-winning Wi-Fi technology."

Tatung will showcase its latest AIoT product line, including IRIS, at ANGA COM 2019, June 4-6, 2019.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ:QTNA) is a global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.Quantenna.com .

About Tatung Technology Inc.

Tatung specializes in providing a total solution for set-top box and digital home networking products. Tatung partners with leading chipset solution providers and adopts the latest technologies to provide innovative products. With a strong software background, Tatung has served Tier 1 telecom operators worldwide, delivering high quality hardware with software integration in the past decade. For more information, please visit: www.tti.tv .

