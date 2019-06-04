Market Overview

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Globe Newswire  
June 04, 2019 2:00am   Comments
Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 4, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,317,023 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 27, 2019 up to and including May 31, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.28 per share for a total consideration of €26.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 25,755,691 common shares for a total consideration of €566.2 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

