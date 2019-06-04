FND CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) to the securities class action, Taylor v. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-02270-SCJ, pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Floor & Decor securities between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors. If you suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 19, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff Deadline"). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and concealing declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the Company's asset quality and capital sufficiency," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FND should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FND@hbsslaw.com .

