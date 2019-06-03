Association for Mineral Exploration Welcomes Kendra Johnston as New President & CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME" or the "Association") is pleased to announce that Kendra Johnston has been appointed as President & CEO of the Association, effective June 13, 2019.



Ms. Johnston is a Professional Geologist and mining executive with over 15 years of experience in various facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry. In addition to corporate board experience, she is a tireless industry advocate working extensively with non-profits as a director and organizer. She has also volunteered with AME in many capacities, including as a Director, Executive Director, Chair of the Board, Chair of the Roundup Committee and served on numerous committees including the Finance Committee.

With a strong, inclusive and collaborative leadership style, we look forward to Kendra applying her current knowledge and experiences including: public geoscience, financial and capital markets, indigenous engagement, as well as the social and regulatory landscapes that affects mineral exploration with expertise primarily in BC and Yukon. The Association is confident that Ms. Johnston's leadership and advocacy will help promote British Columbia as one of the top global jurisdictions for responsible and inclusive mineral exploration and development and as a major international hub for industry that shares our core values.

Ms. Johnston, P.Geo. graduated from the University of Victoria with BSc in Earth Science and the Smith School of Business at Queen's University with an MBA and a Certificate in Responsible Leadership. She was most recently the President of BC and Yukon explorer, Independence Gold Corp., with increasing advanced levels of responsibility from Project Geologist to President.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the AME Staff, I would like to congratulate Ms. Johnston as AME's incoming President & CEO," said Rob McLeod, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her direct experience in responsible mineral exploration along with her strong educational background, extensive volunteer work with the organization and ability to connect with our diverse range of members will ensure continued success for our organization. Additionally, she personifies the new generations of explorers: committed to lay the groundwork for the discovery and development of new mines by working respectfully with indigenous groups, local communities and all levels of government, while advocating for technical and geoscience innovation.

The Board of Directors thanks Ms. Edie Thome for her contributions to AME over the past two years. Ms. Thome and the AME team have progressed many important issues for our members. Specifically, her work with the Mining Jobs Task Force was exceptional and resulted in the Mining Flow-Through Share Program and the BC Mineral Exploration Tax Credit being made permanent at 20%. She has also been a tireless advocate for the BC Regional Mining Alliance, which was granted $1 million in funding over the next three years to expand its mandate. In addition to these accomplishments, her internal leadership and financial discretion have set AME up for many future successes. The Board wishes Edie all the best in her future endeavors and looks forward to welcoming her back at many more Roundup Conferences and other important AME events.

ABOUT AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

