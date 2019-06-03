Market Overview

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
BOSTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company's common stock on June 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be June 13th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of March 31, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $17.6 billion of "high yield" investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:         
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com 

