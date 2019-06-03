Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at NAREIT's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

INDIANAPOLIS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will present at NAREIT's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 5th at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The webcast information is as follows:
Event: Kite Realty Group Trust Management Presentation
When: June 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Where: Live webcast can be accessed at the following link:
https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/kite-realty-group-trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of March 31, 2019, KRG owned interests in 111 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 21.8 million square feet and one development project (0.5 million square feet) currently under construction. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust

Jason Colton
SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
317.713.2762
jcolton@kiterealty.com

kite_black.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga