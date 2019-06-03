Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at NAREIT's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will present at NAREIT's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 5th at 8:00 a.m. EDT.



The webcast information is as follows:

Event: Kite Realty Group Trust Management Presentation

When: June 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Where: Live webcast can be accessed at the following link:

https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/kite-realty-group-trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of March 31, 2019, KRG owned interests in 111 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 21.8 million square feet and one development project (0.5 million square feet) currently under construction. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

