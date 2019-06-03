Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director

ENGLEWOOD, Co., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) today announced that it has appointed Claudia Poccia as a non-employee director, effective July 1, 2019.



Claudia Poccia is a leading beauty industry expert with over 30 years of C-suite experience with such iconic companies as The Estée Lauder Companies; Shiseido; Gurwitch Products Inc.(Laura Mercier brand); and Avon Products, Inc. Currently, Ms. Poccia is serving as Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly Sage, a strategic consultancy she founded to advise luxury lifestyle and beauty brands.

She has been appointed for an initial term until the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting and in connection with her appointment the Board of Innospec Inc has been expanded to eight members.

Milton C. Blackmore, the Chairman of Innospec, said, "We are delighted that Claudia will be joining our Board. Her extensive experience of the personal care industry will be invaluable as Innospec enters the next phase of developing our portfolio."

"Innospec has developed a world-class reputation in the specialty chemicals industry as a trusted, innovative, ingredients supplier and valued business partner to an impressive client roster. I am very excited to join the board at such an exciting stage of growth and development for the company," said Ms. Poccia. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members and leadership to unleash further opportunities in this next chapter of their strategic agenda."

