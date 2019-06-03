NYSE: ZBH Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: ZBH shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in May 2016 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: ZBH shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 2, 2016, a lawsuit was filed against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose that supply chain problems led to a decrease in order fulfillment rates, most notably within Zimmer's knee and hip portfolios, that, as such, the Company would not achieve its revenues and profit forecast, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Zimmer's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On June 16, 2017, an amended complaint, on June 28, a corrected amended complaint, and on October 5, 2017, a second amended complaint was filed. On December 20, 2017, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the second amended complaint. On September 26, 2018, the court denied in part the motion to dismiss the case.



Those who purchased Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



