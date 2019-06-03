VERB to Attend the Direct Selling Association Annual Conference in Austin, Texas

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) ("VERB"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that the Company would be attending the Direct Selling Association ("DSA") Annual Conference to be held in Austin, Texas from June 2-4.



VERB management will be in attendance at the conference to expand relationships with existing clients, as well as develop new relationships with potential clients. Sound Concepts, recently acquired by VERB, has been a Supplier Exhibitor for more than 20 years at the event, which includes participation from more than 130 member companies such as Amway, Herbalife, Isagenix and Young Living.

"The DSA Annual Meeting has been a major priority for us and a key to our success for many years," states McKinley Oswald, President of Verb Direct. "It's exciting to attend this year as a combined VERB team. In previous years this meeting has led to new clients and the strengthening and expansion of relationships with our existing clients. Our team will spend three days demonstrating our new combined platform featuring VERB's interactive video CRM technology." Click here to watch McKinley's interactive video.

About DSA

Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association for companies that market products and services directly to consumers through an independent, entrepreneurial salesforce. DSA serves to promote, protect and police the direct selling industry while helping direct selling companies and their independent salesforce become more successful.

DSA started in 1910 as the Agents Credit Association by a group of representatives in Binghamton, New York hoping to resolve issues with agents unable to collect payments. Today the organization provides members various services from educational materials, access to industry research, networking opportunities, professional development, and other support programs. DSA works with Congress, government agencies, consumer protection organizations and others on behalf of the nearly 130 member companies. One of the most pivotal roles the organization plays is through the commitment to self-regulation and our Code of Ethics.

About VERB Technology Company, Inc.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital tech-based marketing and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation customer relationship management ("CRM"), lead generation, and video marketing software applications under the brand name TAGG. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. To create and ‘tagg' your own videos that you can share and post to social, try taggLITE, available for FREE on our website.

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Please address media inquiries to: info@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 7

Please address investor inquiries to: investors@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 2