McAlister's Deli® Is Celebrating Its Fans and Giving Back This Summer With Its "Tea Town Showdown" Campaign

ATLANTA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAlister's Deli ® , famous for its sweet tea and hospitality, is always brewing up new ways to give back to its dedicated fans and local communities who have been loyal to the brand for 30 years. This summer, McAlister's Deli is supporting its local communities through its "Tea Town Showdown" campaign where local McAlister's Deli restaurants will go head-to-head to see which locations have the biggest tea lovers. The top three winning restaurants will receive bragging rights, but more importantly, a donation to a local charity of their choice.



McAlister's Deli Tea



McAlister's Deli Tea Tumblers



McAlister's Deli Tea Town Showdown Logo





"Since we first opened our doors 30 years ago, our passion for sweet tea, good food and giving back to our local communities has been the foundation of our brand," said Joe Guith, president of McAlister's Deli. "To thank our fans and neighbors for three decades of support, we are thrilled to launch the Tea Town Showdown where we'll be giving back throughout the summer."

Tea Town Showdown (June 1-July 18)

McAlister's Deli "Tea Town Showdown" is a friendly competition to determine which town truly loves its sweet tea the most. From June 1-July 18, fans are invited to vote for their town (local restaurant) to be crowned the "Tea Town Showdown" champions. The top three locations that receive the most votes will receive a donation to their local charity partner with first place receiving $10,000 plus the Tea Town Showdown trophy, second place $5,000 and third place $2,500.

How to Vote : Each McAlister's tea you purchase counts as a vote for your local restaurant whether it's ordered in-store, online, on the app or via third-party delivery service. You can also vote online once per day* at www.mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday .

: Each McAlister's tea you purchase counts as a vote for your local restaurant whether it's ordered in-store, online, on the app or via third-party delivery service. You can also vote online once per day* at . The Results: Everyone can watch the fun unfold on the leaderboard online to see the top ten vote recipient locations and join in on the conversation on social using #teatownshowdown. The Tea Town Showdown winning locations and charity beneficiaries will be announced the week of July 22.

In addition to the "Tea Town Showdown" competition, there will be great ways to score free delicious tea and goodies and give back to local communities throughout the campaign.

Local Cause Fundraiser Nights: In addition to showing their support for their chosen charity by casting votes in the "Tea Town Showdown," customers can give back even more on local cause fundraiser nights to benefit each restaurant's community partner.**



In addition to showing their support for their chosen charity by casting votes in the "Tea Town Showdown," customers can give back even more on local cause fundraiser nights to benefit each restaurant's community partner.** Free Samples : Want to try a new menu item, but not sure which one to choose? Stop in your local McAlister's during the "Tea Town Showdown" to sample some of the latest menu favorites for free.**



: Want to try a new menu item, but not sure which one to choose? Stop in your local McAlister's during the "Tea Town Showdown" to sample some of the latest menu favorites for free.** Free Tumbler Day (July 1): To quench guests' thirst, McAlister's will give away its coveted 32 oz. reusable tea tumbler to the first 20 guests in line at participating restaurant locations. The collectable tumblers, which come in the same iconic size as glasses, are also available for purchase starting at $9.99 with 99-cent refills for the life of the cup.



(July 1): To quench guests' thirst, McAlister's will give away its coveted 32 oz. reusable tea tumbler to the first 20 guests in line at participating restaurant locations. The collectable tumblers, which come in the same iconic size as glasses, are also available for purchase starting at $9.99 with 99-cent refills for the life of the cup. Free Tea Day (July 18): To wrap up the celebration, anyone who visits their local McAlister's Deli on Free Tea Day will receive a complimentary 32 oz. McAlister's Deli tea. No purchase is necessary and refills are free too! Guests can choose between sweetened or unsweetened black tea and those who prefer to order on-the-go can add a tea to their app or online order for free.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's on Facebook.com/mcalistersdeli and Twitter and Instagram at @McAlistersDeli .

* See contest rules here .

**Participating restaurants. Visit your local McAlister's Facebook page or contact the restaurant for more details.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's restaurants also offer catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 400 restaurants in 28 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.McalistersDeli.com , and find McAlister's Deli on social media at www.Facebook.com/mcalistersdeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

CONTACTS: Angie Champsaur, McAlister's Deli

achampsaur@mcalistersdeli.com

Kelly Kaufman, Praytell

kelly@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eac329bb-ce2c-4a02-87da-cbe839634bfd

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9238de57-4f8f-4072-bb66-2d7d8c94de7a